Malaysian boxer Aiman AB can’t wait to raise the ‘Jalur Gemilang’ on Sunday

Boxer Aiman Abu Bakar will make his debut bout in Malaysia this Sunday at the ‘Fight of Champions’ will be held at Bukit Jalil’s Axiata Arena. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Malaysian boxer Aiman Abu Bakar said he cannot wait for Sunday’s fight for two reasons.

The first ― to go 8-0 in his career and the second — the most meaningful to him — to raise the Malaysian flag upon victory.

“I’ll have a Malaysian flag beside me because when I win, I’m going to raise it up in the air.

“I feel honoured and come Sunday, you can see that even my boxing shorts will bear the Malaysian flag,” the 26-year-old told Malay Mail.

Although this will be Aiman’s eighth fight in his professional career, it will be his debut bout in Malaysia.

He will be up against Indonesia’s Abdi (5-2) in a four-round featherweight bout.

“I just can’t wait to get in the ring and show Malaysians and the world what I’m made off.

“The last big boxing event was 43 years ago ... maybe in 70 years from now, I will be in the history books. I want my name to be etched in there.”

Aiman, dressed in a full black tuxedo at the press conference in Hilton KL, said that the eight-week training camp has been one of the toughest he has had.

“It’s been a really hard training camp, I’ve been training hard too.

“For this fight I’ve been sparring with two world champions, both top 10 welterweight boxers in the world.”

The Negri Sembilan fighter said he is prepared in every aspect and will go for any opening he gets in the early exchange against Abdi.

“Sparring, conditioning and my diet has been perfect.

“If I see an opportunity, I’ll be going for the knockout.

Aiman left Malaysia four years ago to pursue a full-time boxing career in the Philippines and will be the only other Malaysian on the card besides welterweight boxer Theena Tayalan, 20.

The fight dubbed “Fight of Champions” will be held at Bukit Jalil’s Axiata Arena from 7am.