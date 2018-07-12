‘Legal welfare’ of Muslims under threat with non-Muslims in charge, PAS claims

PAS information chief Nasrudin Hassan questioned the PH government’s rationale in appointing non-Muslims for the posts of the Attorney General, Chief Justice, and Minister in the Prime Minister’s office in charge of legal affairs. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — The legal rights of Muslims are now under threat following the appointments of non-Muslims into top legal positions in the country, PAS has said.

PAS information chief Nasrudin Hassan questioned the Pakatan Harapan government’s rationale in appointing non-Muslims for the posts of the Attorney General, Chief Justice, and Minister in the Prime Minister’s office in charge of legal affairs.

“Now it is complete, the triumvirate of the legal sectors and judiciary are being helmed by figures that worries the Muslim community.

“Since these three positions are held by worrying figures, what hope is there to look forward to in the sense of the legal welfare for the Muslims in the country,” he said in a statement.

This comes as Tan Sri Richard Malanjum was sworn in as the Chief Justice at the Istana Negara last night.

Richard will assume the role following the departure of Tun Mod Raus Sharif, who is set to retire on July 31.

Nasruddin said that Richard’s decisions as a judge in past cases were “worrying” as they seemed to be biased against Muslims.

But he did not elaborate this assertion or back it up with facts.

“Unfortunately, the PH government has been ‘deaf’ to the cries and ‘blind’ to the reaction of the Muslim community concerning these developments,” he said.

Nasrudin also questioned if the swearing-in of Richard was a rushed job, considering the current chief justice is only set to leave at the end of the month.

“It could be that Tun Md Raus was forced to file a resignation letter that would take effect immediately,” he alleged.

“Muslims were already topsy-turvy during the time of Barisan Nasional, but it is clear now the changes being pledged are actually guided towards a bad and worse off situation.

“What sort of situation is this where Muslims are saved from the tiger’s jaw but are instead ripped apart by a crocodile,” Nasrudin said.