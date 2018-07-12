TNB appoints Ong Ai Lin as independent director

The Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) logo seen on a building in Kuala Lumpur April 29, 2016. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has appointed Ong Ai Lin as an independent and non-executive director, effective Aug 1, 2018.

Ong, 62, is a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Economics holder from the University of Leeds, the United Kingdom.

She is also an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, a certified information system auditor and business continuity professional, a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants, and past president of the Information Systems Audit and Control Association, among others.

Prior to joining TNB, Ong was a senior director at PricewaterhouseCoopers Malaysia from July 2016 to December 2016. — Bernama