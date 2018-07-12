In birthday wish, Marina says Dr Siti Hasmah ‘strong, steady hand’ behind Dr M

Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir says her mother Tun Dr Siti Hasmah (right) is the ‘strong steady (and often funny) hand’ behind her family, but especially the prime minister. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir wished her mother Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali a happy birthday today, two days after the birthday of her father Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In a short Facebook post, Marina said the 92-year-old woman is the “strong steady (and often funny) hand” behind her family, but especially the prime minister.

“What would any of us do without your wisdom, support and love?” she wrote.

She also included the hashtags: #mymummysthebest #arealtrouper #therealsuperpower.

Dr Siti Hasmah was born in Klang, Selangor.

She was among the first Malay women to study medicine at the King Edward VII College of Medicine in Singapore, where she first met Dr Mahathir.

The couple has seven children, of which Marina is the eldest.

On Tuesday, Marina expressed great pride in seeing her 93-year-old father Dr Mahathir find the energy to continue working for the country.