Kit Siang says learned of ‘roti canai’ roads from Orang Asli

Lim Kit Siang says he learned from the Orang Asli community about the existence of ‘roti canai’ roads in Cameron Highlands. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― M. Manogaran will be a better MP than the BN’s C Sivaraajh as he will ensure there are no more “roti canai” roads in Cameron Highlands, Lim Kit Siang said today.

Manogaran lost Cameron Highlands by just 597 votes in the election and has filed a election petition challenging the results, accusing Sivaraajh of threatening voters to back Barisan Nasional (BN) during GE14.

Lim, who gave a speech at Pos Sinderut, Cameron Highlands yesterday said that he learned from the Orang Asli community about the existence of “roti canai” roads in Cameron Highlands.

According to him, these are substandard roads, due to poor workmanship and they rapidly deteriorate as there isonly a thin film of cement on top to hide the shoddy work.

“I can give an undertaking that there no “roti canai” roads will be constructed in Orang Asli areas in Cameron Highlands, as we will report these forms of fraud and corruption to the Public Works Minister, Baru Bian and the the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission for action to be taken against the tricksters, and those guilty would be charged in court and pay the penalties for such corruption,” Lim said in a statement.

He also said that in the event of a by-election in Cameron Highlands, Manogaran stood a better chance of winning.

Manogaran secured 68 Orang Ali votes among the 14 Orang Asli villages in Sinderut in the 2013 GE, which increased to 268 votes in GE14.

Cameron Highlands is the parliamentary constituency with the largest percentage of Orang Asli voters, constituting over 20 per cent of the electorate ― even more than the number of Indian voters, although less than the Malay and Chinese voters.

Lim said that PH must work hard to increase Manogaran’s vote bank in Sinderut to 668 or 768 votes if there is a by-election, as this would go a long way to turnaround Manogaran’s 597-vote defeat in the past election.

“After six decades of nation-building, it is time that the Orang Asli cease to be a forgotten community in Malaysia. What they need are proper roads, water and electricity, schools and easy. access to medical care, housing as well as decent jobs and protection of their customary land rights,” added Lim.