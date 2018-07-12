Perlis Mufti: Respect homosexuals even though they are ‘sinners’

Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin the LGBT community still deserve their rights in education, trading, working, to seek justice, gold properties despite committing a major sin, as long as they do not contravene any laws. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― Perlis mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin has called Malaysians to respect the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community, even as he labelled “homosexuals” as sinners who must be guided back to the right path.

In a Facebook post on his official page yesterday, the mufti also likened homosexuality to incest and bestiality, but said that some of those who commit such relations may have been victims of their lust ― who should be helped towards repentance.

“Those who sin, does not mean that they are denied their rights in other matters. Just like illicit sex or homosexuality or drinking alcohol or gambling and so on,” he wrote.

“These sins are rejected and renounced, but those who commit a sin are not denied their enshrined rights. What more, in living within a country, each citizen has their specific rights.”

Mohd Asri said the LGBT still deserve their rights in education, trading, working, to seek justice, gold properties despite committing a major sin, as long as they do not contravene any laws.

He also said that Islam does not allow its adherents from publicly shaming and accusing others of committing homosexuality, which he said is an act as big a sin as homosexuality itself.

The mufti also urged the public to oppose the “vice” of homosexuality if it is done in public.

“If there is a public campaign for the vice, then the response must also be public. This is because a public act brings the vice out from the personal space of a person with his God, with a public campaign that disturbs others and the surrounding climate,” he said.

He also insisted that homsexuality is rejected by Islam since it destroys the nature of God’s creation, saying humans were created as males and females.

“Homosexuality destroys a person’s spiritual and physical existence. It is like incest, or bestiality. If homosexuality is recognise as human rights, then incest, extramarital sex, bestiality and so on will also be recognised on the same basis.

“Islam as a religion of nature will never recognise all these. Islam rejects them and think of them as despicable,” he said.

But LGBT Muslims still counts as an adherent, he said, although they must seek repentance from God for their so-called sins.