After baby-in-freezer case, more parents to seek justice against errant babysitters

The woman who is suspected of murdering her five-month-old charge Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi Naeif is escorted to the Magistrates' Court in Selayang for a remand extension application, July 11, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― Several other parents whose children died at the hands of negligent babysitters are planning to appeal their cases following the tragic murder of five-month-old Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi Naeif whose body was found in a freezer.

Harian Metro reported two families have sought legal advice from lawyers and groups such as the Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM), including the option for a civil suit after their cases met a dead end previously.

“Many times we have tried through many channels, but our efforts were futile because the authorities informed us that there is a lack of evidence to bring the nanny to justice,” Julia Rahim, 35, was quoted saying.

Her five-month-old infant Nur Aisy Mohd Ikhwan was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Serdang Hospital for three days in April after she was found lifeless when picked up from the baby sitter.

The infant later died, with post-mortem revealing the cause of death of blunt force trauma to the head.

“Looking at the Adam Rayqal case has strengthened our resolve to fight with what evidence we have,” she said.

Another parent, Abu Naik Umar, 29, was also left clueless after his only infant Abu Zea Ophelia died in January at seven months old.

“I cannot imagine until now what really happened to my child with the babysitter, because post-mortem showed blood clot and cracks on my child’s skull,” he said.

Abu Naik said the authorities have declared no further action over his case last Friday.

The babysitter in Adam Rayqal’s case has been remanded for seven more days starting yesterday, after the infant was murdered and stuffed inside a freezer.

The 33-year-old woman was clad in orange lock-up attire when she arrived at the court complex around 8.50am before she was brought to the courtroom at 10.20am.

The woman was arrested together with her 36-year-old housemate on July 4 for investigation into Adam Rayqal's death at Kampung Nakhoda, Batu Caves.

Selangor police chief Datuk Pahlawan Mazlan Mansor had said the investigation was 90 per cent ready and will be fully completed as soon as possible and expected to be handed to the public prosecutor this week.

A post-mortem at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital revealed that Adam Rayqal had died due to head injury caused by blunt trauma.