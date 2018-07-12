Lebanese jeweller welcomes AGC’s intervention in suit against Rosmah

Datuk Seri Amar Singh displays photos of some of the valuables seized in the raids conducted on Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s properties, in Kuala Lumpur June 27, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― Beirut-based Global Royalty Trading SAL has welcomed the Attorney-General’s Chamber’s (AGC) intervention in its suit against Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor to recover 44 pieces of jewellery worth at least US$5.5 million (RM22 million).

Through its law firm Messrs David Gurupatham and Koay, the Lebanese jeweller said it prefers if Putrajaya clarifies its position on the jewellery seized in the course of the ongoing 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) investigations, The Star reported today.

“We served the documents to the AGC [yesterday] and we have no objections to the AGC intervening.

“As far as we’re concerned, it will be good for the AGC to clarify the Government’s position,” lawyer Datuk David Gurupatham was quoted saying.

The lawyer said his client is also concerned about receiving the cost of the jewellery seized, or for them to be returned.

“We have also written a letter to the police informing them that 44 items of the seized goods belong to our client.

“Our client is asking for their return as the items were not paid for and the ownership of the goods is with our client,” he reportedly said.

News portal Malaysiakini first reported the lawsuit against Rosmah, a long-time client of Global Royalty who would regularly get consignments of jewellery for her to choose and buy.

According to the news report, the Lebanese company filed a lawsuit for US$14.8 million (RM59.8 million) to reclaim 44 pieces of jewellery sent out to Rosmah in February, which include diamond necklaces, earrings, rings, bracelets and a tiara. Each item costs between US$124,000 and US$925,000.

The news report added that Rosmah had acknowledged receiving the items in a letter dated May 22 but said they were no longer in her hands as the authorities had impounded them.

The Lebanese jeweller wants the court to declare that the 44 seized pieces belong to it and must be returned or alternatively, order Rosmah to pay an amount in lieu based on their value.

In a separate report today, The Star said the jeweller is an exclusive supplier, who would approach select buyers and come to them instead of the other way round.