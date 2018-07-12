Johari refuses Speaker post, wants to focus on constituency

Datuk Johari Abdul has turned down the opportunity to be the Dewan Rakyat Speaker. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― PKR lawmaker Datuk Johari Abdul said he has turned down the opportunity to be the Dewan Rakyat Speaker, saying he loves his constituents in Sungai Petani and Gurun too much.

New Straits Times quoted him saying that Article 57(4) of the Federal Constitution would require him to drop his state post before becoming a Speaker.

“When I was informed that my name had been selected to the post, I was okay about it, but when I reviewed Article 57(4) and saw what the post required me to do, I had to turn it down,” Johari was quoted saying.

“I informed the president that I love the people of Gurun and Sungai Petani too much. Please let me serve them to the best of my ability,” he added, referring to PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Johari is a three-term PKR federal lawmaker, and is also the party chief whip.

He had yesterday confirmed to Malay Mail that he had been shortlisted as a candidate to be Dewan Rakyat Speaker which will hold its first sitting after the 14th general election next Monday.

Pakatan Harapan chief secretary Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah had previously said that the pact’s choice of Speaker would be an elected MP, amid speculation that Tan Sri Rais Yatim would be appointed to the post.