Singapore Airlines resumes non-stop flights to Los Angeles

SINGAPORE, July 12 — Almost five years after halting the service, Singapore Airlines will be resuming its non-stop flights to Los Angeles, the national carrier announced yesterday.

In a media release, SIA said the route — operated as flight SQ38 — would commence on November 2. The announcement came a week after American carrier United Airlines said it was stopping its non-stop flights on the same route.

The non-stop flight would initially be served three times a week, with an ultra-long-range variant of its A350-900 aircraft. A week later, daily operations will commence, SIA added.

From December 7, the non-stop service would be increased to 10 times a week.

The introduction of the non-stop service would also mean that SIA’s one-stop service from Singapore to Los Angeles via Seoul would be discontinued after Nov 30.

There will be no change to the other one-stop Los Angeles service, flown via Tokyo.

In May, the airline announced that it was planning to have non-stop Singapore-Los Angeles flights, but did not say when that would happen.

During the same time, it launched the world’s longest flight — starting in October — with non-stop services between Singapore and New York’s Newark Airport using the A350-900ULR.

This ultra-long-range aircraft will be configured in a two-class layout, with 67 Business Class seats and 94 Premium Economy Class seats.

SIA will be the first airline in the world to operate the A350-900ULR when it takes delivery of the aircraft in September.

In October 2016, SIA launched non-stop flights between Singapore and San Francisco. Yesterday, the airline said that it would be increasing the frequency of the flight, to 10 times a week.

Noting that the airline’s US services have “always been popular” with its customers, SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong said: “SIA will redefine the convenience of travelling between Singapore and the United States, delivering on our promise to constantly enhance the travel experience of our customers.”

In a media statement on July 3, American firm United Airlines said it was axing its non-stop Singapore-Los Angeles service, citing lower demand for the route.

United, however, increased its frequency on its non-stop Singapore-San Francisco flights, adding a second daily flight.