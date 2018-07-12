Second suspect arrested over rapper XXXTentacion’s killing

Broward County Sheriff’s Office photo of Michael Boatwright in Broward County Florida. — Handout via Reuters

MIAMI, July 12 — A second suspect has been arrested over the death of Florida rapper XXXTentacion, whose fame was quickly rising when he was gunned down last month, authorities said yesterday.

Michael Boatwright, 22, had already been taken into custody on July 5 on unrelated drug charges. He was served Tuesday with a new arrest warrant for first-degree murder, the Broward County Sheriff’s office said.

He is the second person arrested over the June 18 killing, with 22-year-old Dedrick Williams detained two days after XXXTentacion’s death.

The sheriff’s department said it was still searching for another suspect, Robert Allen, who is also 22.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was shot outside a motorcycle store in Deerfield Beach north of Miami in what investigators have been treating as a robbery attempt.

The 20-year-old rapper’s star had quickly risen with his intensely personal, often suicidal verse and muffled musical delivery. His song Sad! soared to number one on the US chart after his death. — AFP