Jho Low not in mainland, China official claims

According to a Chinese official, fugitive financier Low Taek Jho is not in China. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― A Chinese official has rejected assertions that fugitive financier Low Taek Jho is in China, the South China Morning Post reported today.

The Hong Kong daily had earlier cited other sources saying the Penang-born better known as Jho Low had slipped out of Macau island for the mainland.

“He definitely is not in mainland China, any claim that he is hiding in the mainland is irresponsible,” the unnamed Chinese official said to be familiar with the case was quoted saying.

Yesterday, the same newspaper had cited an anonymous security source in Macau saying that it is certain “almost without doubt safe to say” the 36-year-old Low has moved to mainland China.

Low, wanted by both Malaysia and Singapore to facilitate investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad financial scandal, has remained elusive despite an Interpol Red Notice, which requires member nations to locate and arrest him for extradition.

Singapore has said that its formal request to Hong Kong for Low’s extradition dating back to April 2016 was rejected.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun told reporters earlier this week that Macau police told the authorities that Low had left the casino island in a July 9 email, but did not specify when the latter departed.

Fuzi also said local authorities believe Low is travelling on a passport from another country as Immigration cancelled his Malaysian passport last month.

Other news reports suggest that Low is travelling using the passport from St Kitts, a small Caribbean island nation where he allegedly gained citizenship after buying property there.

Malaysia does not allow dual citizenship.