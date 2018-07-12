Canada’s Tim Hortons to expand into China

Tim Hortons is widely recognised as an iconic Canadian brand having been founded hockey player Tim Horton in 1964. — AFP pic

TORONTO, July 12 ― Canada's iconic coffee and donut brand Tim Hortons is headed to China.

Over the next 10 years, China will see the opening of more than 1,500 restaurants throughout the country, reads a press release.

“China's population and vibrant economy represent an excellent growth opportunity for Tim Hortons in the coming years,” said Tim Hortons President Alex Macedo in a statement.

“We have already seen Canada's Chinese community embrace Tim Hortons and we now have the opportunity to bring the best of our Canadian brand to China with established partners who have expertise in the industry and the country.”

Tim Hortons is widely recognized as an iconic Canadian brand having been founded hockey player Tim Horton in 1964. The company was acquired 2014 by Restaurant Brands International, which also owns and operates Burger King and Popeyes.

The expansion into China marks the latest major coffee chain export into the country. In May, Starbucks announced ambitious plans to double the number of stores across China to 6,000 locations by the end of 2022.

Currently, there are 3,300 stores in 141 cities across the country ― that amounts to a new store opening every 15 hours. ― AFP-Relaxnews