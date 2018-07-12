Personal stylist platform Stitch Fix launches fashion solutions for kids

Stitch Fix launches personal styling service for children: Grid Big Girl. — Picture courtesy of Stitch Fix/PRNewsfoto

NEW YORK, July 12 — Stitch Fix launches personal styling service for children: Grid Big Girl

The fashion stakes are higher than ever for children; so what's a stylistically challenged parent to do? One personal stylist service is coming to the rescue.

Stitch Fix, the online personal styling service, is launching a children's platform for parents who are stuck as to how to get their kids looking their best.

The brand is offering personalised services for juniors that will see them offered a range of curated fashion pieces that will suit their personality and style, with “Kids Fixes” providing between eight and 12 affordable pieces of clothing and accessories that can be used to create complete head-to-toe looks.

Each piece will be priced between US$10 and US$35 (RM40-RM140), picked from more than 50 brands including household names such as Under Armour, Nike and TOMS.

“At Stitch Fix, our goal has always been to help our clients discover products and styles they love,” said Katrina Lake, Stitch Fix founder and CEO, in a statement. “Now, we want to inspire the same confidence in our littlest clients.”

Existing adult clients can sign up their children by filling out an online “Style Profile” and paying a US$20 styling fee, which is then deducted from the price of any purchases. The pieces are sent to the client's home, and unwanted items can be returned for free.

Online personal styling services have grown in popularity over the past few years, led by brands such as John Legend's fashion website Bungalow Clothing, which combines the talents of a team of seasoned personal stylists with state-of-the-art technology to provide a “style concierge” for clients, who are sent a series of curated items at home before deciding whether or not to purchase them.

The concept of using the home as the new dressing room is also something of a rising trend in the fashion industry, with websites such as Try.com allowing users to order items from the high street, try them on at home and purchase or return them as necessary. — AFP-Relaxnews