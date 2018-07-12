Crude crumbles under trade war that imperils economic growth

A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas June 9, 2016. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 12 — Crude plunged the most in two years as the escalating US-China trade war that threatens economic growth overshadowed the biggest drop in American crude inventories since 2016.

Futures fell almost 7 per cent in London yesterday. US President Donald Trump is poised to slap tariffs on almost half the products Americans import from China within weeks, and the Asian nation has pledged to retaliate.

Meanwhile, US stockpiles shrank by 12.6 million barrels last week, oil imports in the biggest American refining region fell the most in half a decade, and Libya prepared to unleash more crude exports.

“The escalating trade war between the US and China definitely is causing risk-off across risk assets and commodities get caught up in that,” said Mike Wittner, head of oil market research at Societe Generale SA in New York. “Demand around the world is healthy so far, but that’s the risk — that this drives us into some sort of economic slowdown and if that happens, oil demand suffers.”

In recent weeks, Brent topped US$79 (RM317) a barrel and the US benchmark rose above US$75 amid actual and anticipated supply disruptions from Canada to the Persian Gulf. Saudi Arabia has promised to ramp up output to help cover shortfalls from other major suppliers, though some observers questioned the kingdom’s capacity to do so.

Meanwhile, the imminent resumption of exports from Libya’s eastern ports added downward pressure to oil prices.

West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery slipped US$3.73 to settle at US$70.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the biggest decline since June 2017.

Brent for September settlement fell US$5.46 to end the session at US$73.40 on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark traded at a premium of US$4.54 to WTI for the same month.

In the US Gulf Coast region that includes refining centres in Texas and Louisiana, oil imports plunged by 1.13 million barrels last week, the steepest decline since September 2012, according to the EIA.

“There’s no doubt that that uncertainty continues to weigh, not only on the crude oil markets, but really all markets,” said Brian Kessens, who helps manage US$16 billion in energy assets at Tortoise. As for the storage report, “there was a little bit of noise in the data. It just depends when the ships actually hit the docks.”

Investors focused on the discord between the US and China, which has rattled global markets. The sectors targeted by each nation’s tariffs include metals, energy and agricultural products. China has seven weeks to make a deal or dig in and try to outlast the US leader.

Oil-market news

Gasoline futures fell 4.6 per cent to settle at US$2.0614 a gallon, the lowest in two weeks.

Opec expects supplies from its rivals to increase by the most in five years in 2019, with extra oil from the US alone sufficient to meet global demand growth.

Compliance and enforcement of new maritime fuel rules is likely to be weak when they kick in in 2020, but refiners and ship owners may be able to comply better than some observers are anticipating, according to RBC Capital Markets’ analysts.

A strike by Norwegian drilling workers that forced Royal Dutch Shell Plc to shut its North Sea Knarr field appears unlikely to cut any more production in the short term, even if the action escalates in the coming days. — Bloomberg