Grab says yet to be officially notified on new rules

Goh says Grab has yet to receive formal operational directives from the transport ministry. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Grab said today the Transport Ministry did not consult it before announcing that e-hailing services would be subject to the same regulations as taxis.

Media reports also quoted the e-hailing company as saying that it hoped to engage with the Transport Ministry to clarify the new regulations to ensure minimal interruptions in its operations.

“We have just been alerted of the ‘regulatory suggestions’ and have yet to receive the formal operational directive,” The Star Online quoted Grab Malaysia country head Sean Goh as saying in a statement.

“We are committed to working with the government to promote and encourage a balanced policy framework that levels out the playing field, and enables us to continue our mission of providing better and safer transport services, while improving the livelihood of our partners.”

Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced earlier today that Grab and other e-hailing drivers will be regulated under the same licensing conditions as taxi drivers effective tomorrow, but e-hailing firms would get one year to comply with the new rules.

This means, like taxi drivers, e-hailing drivers will also need to go through regular car inspections, health inspections and renew their driver's card annually.

Putrajaya will also impose a new commission cap for e-hailing firms. Firms are not allowed to collect more than 10 per cent commission from taxi drivers using their platform, and not more than 20 per cent commission from other drivers.