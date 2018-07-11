Djokovic back in the Wimbledon semis for eighth time

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his quarter final match against Japan's Kei Nishikori at Wimbledon July 11, 2018. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, July 11 ― Three times champion Novak Djokovic won through to the Wimbledon semi-finals for the eighth time today, and his first since 2015, with a 6-3 3-6 6-2 6-2 defeat of Japan's Kei Nishikori.

The 12th-seeded Serb was warned by umpire Carlos Ramos for bouncing his racquet off the baseline early in the second set, with words exchanged at the change of ends as his frustration began to show.

Nishikori, the 24th seed who saved three break points to hold serve at 2-1 in the second set, promptly broke and then held to go 4-1 up.

The Japanese, playing Djokovic on grass for the first time and seeking to end a 12-match losing streak against the Serb, held serve in the third set to 3-2 before running out of steam to go 4-2 down against an opponent in merciless form.

With Nishikori serving to stay in the match, Djokovic wrapped things up after two and a half hours on centre court on the first match point. ― Reuters