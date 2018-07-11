Japan's visit to Malaysia is to further 'strategic partnership' with new government

Kono speaks at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur on his two-day working visit to Malaysia July 11, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 ― Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono’s visit to Malaysia today is to further development of the “strategic partnership” with the new local administration, said his deputy press secretary Toshihide Ando said.

Kono met Prime Minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad, Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) Tun Daim Zainuddin and Tan Seri Zeti Akhtar Aziz at separate occasions.

“The main outcome of the visit is to enhance bilateral relations which aim is to confirm cooperative relations regarding security, the economy, and people-to-people exchanges and human resource.

“Second is to focus on regional situation. This is about collaboration of regional and international particularly the North Korea and the South China Sea issues, as well as Free and Open Indo-Pacific Strategy,” he told reporters at the press briefing at the Japanese Ambassador’s official residence here today.

Since the inauguration of Dr Mahathir's administration, this is the first Foreign Ministers' courtesy call meeting at the Prime Minister Department.