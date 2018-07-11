Apandi denies being uncooperative with Switzerland in 1MDB case

Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber visits Malaysian Attorney General Tommy Thomas in Putrajaya July 10, 2018. — Picture courtesy of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Former Attorney General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali has refuted claims that he had refused to cooperate with Swiss authorities in investigations on state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

News daily The Star reported Apandi lashed out against the claims made by Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber during his recent visit to Malaysia.

“It is not correct to say that I had refused to cooperate with the Swiss AG, whom I met twice in Switzerland, over this issue,” Apandi was quoted saying by the daily.

It was reported Lauber had yesterday revealed that in 2016, Swiss authorities received confirmation that the Malaysian AG in charge at that time had no intention of cooperating with investigations.

“To say that I am or was uncooperative is obviously unfair and uncalled for; particularly when such a remark is made when I am no longer the AG of Malaysia.

“I was strictly following the provisions of Section 20(1)(l) of the Mutual Assistance In Criminal Matters Act 2002 (Act 621).

“I was just abiding by the laws that govern such cooperation in mutual legal assistance,” Apandi was quoted saying.

The report also quoted Apandi explaining the situation back then, saying foreign investigations would have hindered the impartiality of Malaysian investigations.

“At the material time, when the request was sent to Malaysia in 2016, the Malaysian police were still investigating the 1MDB case.

“I recall that in my written reply to Switzerland, as the AG then, that since the Malaysian investigation was still ongoing, to accede to the Swiss request could prejudice the criminal matter in Malaysia,” the daily quoted him saying.