Balmain and Beyonce throwback to Coachella with fashion collaboration

Balmain and Beyonce are teaming up on a collection of hoodies and tops. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 11 ― Beyonce and Balmain are celebrating “Beychella” all over again, with the launch of a limited-edition series of hoodies.

The superstar singer has teamed up with the luxury French fashion house to launch “BalmainXBeyonce,” a collection of hoodies and t-shirts inspired by the performer's custom-made outfits at Coachella earlier this summer, when she made history by becoming the first black woman to headline the music festival. The star took to the stage wearing a series of varsity-style hoodies and tops in hot pink and canary yellow shades, designed by Balmain's Creative Director Olivier Rousteing.

“What we all saw on those successive Coachella Weekends was nothing less than iconic,” said Rousteing in an Instagram post announcing the launch. “Her performance, message and music ― along with the looks that we created together ― made for one of those rare, indelible images that I believe will long remain in my generation's collective memory.”

The collection will go on sale at Balmain's Paris flagship store on July 13, before launching globally at Balmain.com on July 14. Proceeds will benefit the United Negro College Fund.

Of course, this is not Beyonce's first foray into the fashion industry ― the megastar also heads up her own activewear line, Ivy Park, which she co-founded in 2016. ― AFP-Relaxnews