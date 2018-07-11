Four Seasons Resort Bali named Travel + Leisure’s top hotel of 2018

Riverside villas at the Four Seasons Resort Bali come with a meditation space, outdoor living room and pool. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 11 — A luxurious sanctuary hidden deep in the tropical forests of Ubud, Indonesia, featuring rooftop lily ponds and a dramatic suspension bridge, has been named the world’s best hotel 2018 by readers of Travel + Leisure.

It’s not hard to see why the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, Indonesia emerged the top-scoring hotel in Travel + Leisure’s annual World’s Best Awards.

Set in the lush Ayung River Valley, one of its most distinctive features is a dramatic suspension bridge that skims the jungle treetops, offering guests sweeping views of their lush, forest surroundings.

Riverside villas come with a meditation space, outdoor living room and pool. Guests can also take cooking lessons at a Balinese cooking school, and meditation and yoga lessons in the riverside pavilion.

Readers of Travel + Leisure were particularly smitten by properties in Indonesia, as The Mulia in Bali and Nihi Sumba Island also scored spots on the top 10 list.

Overall, the top 10 scoring properties are either located in sublime, remote locations — Torres del Paine, Chile, Anguilla and Costa Rica — or in heritage, landmark buildings that include a Scottish castle and Irish mansion.

“...[O]ne thing remains a constant: the properties that make this selective list are all incredible ambassadors for their home countries, delivering intuitive service and luxury experiences that can truly make a vacation,” editors say.

This year, Asia dominates the top 100 hotels, landing 27 spots on the list, including “honeymooners’ havens in the Maldives” and a palatial resort overlooking the Taj Mahal in Agra, India.

Here are the top 10 hotels of 2018, according to Travel + Leisure

1. Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, Indonesia

2. Ballyfin, County Laois, Ireland

3. Frangipani Beach Resort, Anguilla

4. (tie) Inkaterra La Casona, Cusco, Peru

4. (tie) Inverlochy Castle Hotel, Torlundy, Scotland

6. The Mulia, Bali, Indonesia

7. Tierra Patagonia Hotel & Spa, Torres del Paine, Chile

8. Temple House, Chengdu, China

9. Nihi Sumba Island, Indonesia

10. Nayara Springs, Arenal Volcano National Park, Costa Rica

The World’s Best Awards include winners in 86 categories including best cities, airlines, destinations spas, along with regional lists. Results can be found at https://www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best. — AFP-Relaxnews