Umno to use own party logo to contest in Sg Kandis

The Umno logo is seen at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — For the first time since the formation of Barisan Nasional, Umno will be contesting under its own party logo.

Selangor Umno deputy liaison chief Datuk Mat Nadzari Ahmad Dahlan said Umno will be fielding a candidate using its own party flag in the Sungai Kandis by-election.

“We had a meeting last night and we have reached to a consensus to field a candidate for the Sungai Kandis by-election.

“At the same time, Selangor Umno has approved that we use Umno’s own logo (in the election),” Mat Nadzari told Bernama.

As for the party’s candidate, Mat Nadzari said that matter was left for Umno’s top leadership to decide, adding that there was no such discussion at the state-level meeting last night.

On PAS expressing hopes to contest there in a straight fight with Pakatan Harapan, he said, this election would show if the Islamist party was really “sincere” in giving way to Umno.

“If PAS is really sincere in giving way (for Umno), then it should show its sincerity... to cooperate with Umno or help Umno... not have a three-cornered fight that will cost our side,” he was quoted as saying.

On Umno’s game plan for the by-election, Mat Nadzari said they would pick on Pakatan’s track record and failed election promises to win over voters’ hearts.

“Malay issues are just too many in the area and there are 75 per cent of Malay voters in the area.

“These voters need a capable opposition (leader) that can really represent them and not just someone who can just talk,” he was quoted saying.

Malay Mail could not reach PAS for comment.

Yesterday, Selangor PAS election director Roslan Shahrir told Malay Mail that his party will review its strategy if Umno decides to contest the state seat.

The Sungai Kandis state seat fell vacant after PKR’s incumbent assemblyman Mat Shuhaimi Shafie passed away last Monday from cancer.

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed July 21 for nomination and August 4 for polling.

According to EC deputy chairman, Tan Sri Othman Mahmood, the electoral roll for the seat contains 51,230 registered voters comprising 13 overseas voters.

In the 14th general election, Shuhaimi had defended his seat, which was previously known as Sri Muda, with 23,998 votes.

He contested against BN’s Datuk Kamaruzzaman Johari, PAS’ Mohd Yusof Abdullah and Parti Rakyat Malaysia’s Hanafiah Husin.

While Kamaruzzaman received 11,518 votes, Mohd Yusof obtained 7,573 votes and Hanafiah only got 76 votes.