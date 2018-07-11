Umno appoints lawyers to reclaim RM117m ‘party funds’

Police sources had said that its May 17 raid on three luxury condominium units at Pavilion Residences linked to Najib had yielded 35 bags of cash in various currencies amounting to RM110 million. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Umno has assembled a legal team to sue for the return of RM117 million the party deems as political funds that police seized from Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s house on Jalan Langgak Duta last month.

In a statement today, Umno’s legal bureau head Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the party has appointed Scivetti and Associates, together with a team of lawyers, who will be led by Datuk Hariharan Tara Singh.

“The legal team of Umno headquarters is also mulling among others, the procedures and suggestions on legal action which can be taken by Umno against relevant parties in seeking the political funding.

“The legal team of Umno would also be making necessary applications to enforcement agencies which are involved, especially the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP), to obtain relevant information, for our party’s further action,” the Pengerang MP added.

Azalina also advised the public not to make any speculation regarding the matter.

Police sources told Malay Mail previously that its May 17 raid on three luxury condominium units at Pavilion Residences linked to Najib, the former prime minister and ex-Umno president, had yielded 35 bags of cash in various currencies amounting to RM110 million.

On June 27, police announced that the total value of cash, jewellery, luxury watches and handbags confiscated from the premises linked to Najib, at market value, stood at a whopping RM1.1 billion.