Tahfiz school teacher arrested for performing oral sex on teenage student

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — A tahfiz school teacher in Hulu Kelang was arrested today after he allegedly forced himself onto his 14-year-old student several times before performing oral sex on the teenage boy.

The lid was blown off the case after the victim reported the incident to police on Tuesday, claiming he was violated at least five times since May this year by the 21-year-old teacher.

Ampang Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Hamzah Alias said the victim’s ordeal began several months back, when he was first approached the teacher.

“The teacher had asked for the boy to allow oral sex be performed on him, but the victim initially resisted.

“Later, the victim ultimately gave in to the demands, fearing he would hurt or disappoint his teacher. It then went on for several more times,” he said.

Hamzah explained that on June 26, the victim returned to Johor with his family, where he then related his entire ordeal to them.

“It reached a point where the victim was scared of returning to school after the latest encounter,” Hamzah said.

He said police then arrested the suspect, who is being remanded till Tuesday.

Hamzah said the case is being investigated under Section 377(c) of the Penal Code for committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature without consent.