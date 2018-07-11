Najib says unable to pay for daughters’ medical bills

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the KL courthouse on July 9, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — After the authorities froze his banking accounts, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today he is unable to pay for his daughters’ medical treatment.

Najib said the decision to freeze a particular bank account was uncalled for as it was the account which he received his salaries as MP and pensions.

“This account has nothing to do with politics. It has nothing to do with matters relating to the investigation conducted with the authorities,” he wrote on his Facebook page, referring to a court case, which saw him charged for three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and one count of abuse of power.

“I only realised my account was frozen when my personal cheque issued for the payment of my daughters’ medical treatment bounced,” he added.

He, however, did not specify his daughters’ medical condition in the post.

Najib questioned the reason of freezing his account when the court had granted him bail for the said offenses.

“I am dismayed at the conduct, the timing and exercise of such draconian actions by the government of the day,” he wrote.

Najib claimed that some have speculated that the reason for doing so was to make it difficult for him to raise the bail amount.

On July 4, Najib was charged for misusing his position to receive RM42 million bribe as inducement to provide sovereign guarantee on behalf of the Malaysian Government for a loan of RM4 billion from government pension fund Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (KWAP) to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges and bail was allowed at RM1 million. Najib was permitted to pay this in two installments.

In his Facebook post, Najib explained that as head of the family, he too had bills to pay.

“The authorities freezing my bank account has caused me hardship and difficulties in performing this role,” he wrote.

Like any other ordinary citizen, who is allowed to personal freedom until a trial is completed, Najib said he was also entitled to such treatment.

“I am pleading with all concerned to stick to the rules of a fair and impartial investigation,” he said.