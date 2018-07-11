Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Rampage’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Rampage’ starring Dwayne Johnson as Davis Okoye.

LOS ANGELES, July 11 — With the upcoming release of Dwayne Johnson’s latest action movie, the team at Screen Junkies are back with another weekly dose of the ever popular Honest Trailers and this time they take on Rampage.

The voiceover guy starts the clip by saying: “You’ve seen The Rock fight giant animals, escape the jungle and navigate a crumbling city in a helicopter, now watch The Rock fight giant animals who’ve escaped the jungle while navigating a crumbling city in a helicopter.”

They go on to add: “Based on the 80s arcade game where you slap a button until your giant ape turns into a tiny naked guy comes a film that is only slightly less ridiculous with action that looks like it was drawn up by a little kid with a box of crayons.”

Yup, the team did not go easy on The Rock with this Honest Trailer and point out all the unexplained moments in the film and super trippy visuals.

The Screen Junkies team have once again done a brilliant job, so check out the clip below for more hilarious comments about the film.