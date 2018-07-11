MRT Corp: Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya (SSP) line 30pc completed

The MRT SSP line will serve a corridor with a population of two million people stretching from Sungai Buloh to Serdang, ending in Putrajaya. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SERI KEMBANGAN, July 11 — The Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya (SSP) line has been completed by 30 per cent, MRT Corp said today.

In a statement, MRT Corp SSP Line Project Director Datuk Amiruddin Ma’aris said given the current progress, the project will be able to move into the next phase of its construction programme as scheduled.

“We have already started the long span viaduct crossover along Jalan Kuala Selangor while the commencement of track laying works on the main line will start by December this year,” said Amiruddin.



He said with construction progressing rapidly and on track along the Northern elevated alignment, the group is confident to complete the viaduct works in time to achieve this milestone.



Increased construction works can also be seen at the Southern and Putrajaya elevated sections of the MRT SSP line, he said.



“Mined tunnel works at the first section of the Southern elevated alignment in Taman Universiti begun last month,” he said.



He explained that the section which is going over high ground at the MARDI area in Seri Kembangan is the only mined tunnel section of the entire 38.7km of elevated tracks.



The tunnel consists of mined tunnel and cut-and-cover tunnel with a total length of 540m.



“The mined tunnel is a single twin track spanning about 182m while the cut-and-cover tunnel is a twin cell box structure covering on both sides of the concrete lined tunnel with length about 197m on upstream (east) side and 161m on the downstream (west) side,” he said.



MMC Gamuda KVMRT (PDP SSP) Sdn Bhd Project Director Param Sivalingam said there are three methods for tunnel construction: by using the tunnel boring machine (TBM), mined tunnel and cut-and-cover tunnel.



“We adopted the second and third methods for this section as it is a more cost-effective method to construct a shorter tunnel unlike the underground section,” he said.



Param also said that the mined tunnel will be constructed using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM) with permanent cast in-situ concrete lining and the entire section is targeted for completion by December 2019.



Bored piling works, pile caps and pier heads works are also taking place along the Southern and Putrajaya sections near Equine Park and Cyberjaya already gearing up for Segmental Box Girder (SBG) launching by end of July.



Meanwhile, the Underground section of the MRT SSP line is progressing well at 33.3 per cent works completed.



“Currently, there are two Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) operating along the underground section from Bandar Malaysia to Chan Sow Lin and six TBMs are scheduled to be launched between October 2018 and November 2018.

Four of the TBMs will be launched from Titiwangsa with two going towards Sentul and another two towards Hospital Kuala Lumpur crossover.

“In addition to this, another two TBMs will be launched at crossover towards Ampang Park,” Amiruddin said.



He added other on-going works taking place are secant bore piling (SBP), construction of diaphragm wall, excavation and RC works for station boxes and shaft.



Providing an update on the procurement status for the MRT SSP Line, Amiruddin said up to now, 48 tenders have been awarded consisting of all civil, stations and systems works packages.

The remaining 20 tenders that are still on-going are for the construction of the Multi-Storey Park and Rides (MSPR) and Designated Contractors / Suppliers.



The MRT SSP Line is the second line of the KVMRT Project service which began construction in 2015.

It will serve a corridor with a population of two million people stretching from Sungai Buloh to Serdang, ending in Putrajaya.



With a total length of 52.2km, consisting of 38.7km of elevated tracks and13.5km underground tunnels, the line connects 35 stations.



Phase one of the line is set to be launched by July 2021, while the entire line will be fully operational by July 2022.