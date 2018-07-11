Minister: Grab-Uber merger to be probed by competition commission

Loke said that the probe will begin immediately after new regulations affecting e-hailing firms are implemented tomorrow. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, July 11 — The merger of e-hailing services Grab and Uber will be probed by the Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC), Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook announced today.

Loke said that the probe will begin immediately after new regulations affecting e-hailing firms are implemented tomorrow, amid concerns of a Grab monopoly following the merger.

“The Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) has received numerous complaints following the merger in 2018, regarding the risks of a monopoly in the e-hailing sector,” Loke said during a press conference today.

The probe comes on the heels of Singapore also investigating the merger and ruling that the move had lessened competition for Grab and resulted in fare hikes.

Grab and Uber merged after Grab's takeover of Uber's South-east Asia operations in March.

Since then, there have been complaints regarding Grab raising its fares due to the lack of competition.