RIP: World’s Ugliest Dog dead at age nine

Owner Megan Brainard carries her dog Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, to the stage during The World's Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, July 11 — Zsa Zsa’s 15 minutes in the limelight are over: the copiously drooling English bulldog named the World’s Ugliest Dog just weeks ago has died.

The nine-year-old canine died in her sleep yesterday morning, owner Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota told US media.

“I’m in shock still,” Brainard told CNN sister network HLN. “I haven’t even processed her winning and fame.”

The dog won the ugliness title at a contest last month in Petaluma, California.

Brainard told CNN then that the dog slobbered a lot because it had trouble keeping its tongue in its mouth.

Its upper teeth were almost horizontal and it also had a pronounced underbite. — AFP