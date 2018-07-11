Mercedes-AMG plotting Porsche Cayman rival, says report

The 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster. ― APF pic

BERLIN, July 11 ― Mercedes-AMG used to be known for taking existing Mercedes production models and tuning them to an incredible level to transform them into something completely different from their regular versions. However, the performance arm of the German automaker now produces its own unique models, and a proposed future model looks like it might be a two-seat roadster and coupe to take on established rivals such as the Porsche 718 Cayman.

Autocar in the UK is reporting that this new AMG model has now been presented to the Mercedes-Benz board of management, and it's being seen as an eventual successor to the disappointingly slow-selling SLC. If it turns out to be a mid-engine model, which it's believed to be at this point, it could have clear links to the upcoming Project One hypercar.

At the moment the car is only in the conceptual stage of development, but it's being imagined to slot into the AMG range below the GT which is now three years old. It would also have to come in at a price comparable to its Porsche rival, so that rules out it getting anywhere near as much as the 1,000 plus horsepower of the Project One it could be inspired by.

Unlike the SLC, this new model would be available from the start in two different body styles of coupe and roadster. At the moment, the fixed-roof Porsche 718 Cayman costs around US$69,000 (RM277,959), and a 718 Boxster roadster costs from around US$71,200.

We're a long way from the new AMG coming to fruition just yet, but it's believed two different power outputs will be made available when the car is eventually launched. It means the car will probably follow along the lines of the upcoming new A35 and the second-generation A45 hot hatches, with more powerful track-focused models to follow later in the car's seven-year model lifecycle.

If or when the new model gets the go-ahead from the bosses at Mercedes it will become the fifth dedicated AMG model, following on from the SLS, GT, GT 4-door Coupe and the as yet to be officially named Project One hypercar. ― AFP-Relaxnews