E-hailing drivers subject to same rules as cabbies starting tomorrow

A man walks past a Grab advertisement at Masjd Jamek March 27, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, July 11 — Grab and other e-hailing drivers will be regulated under the same licensing conditions as taxi drivers beginning tomorrow, the Transport Ministry announced today.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook today announced a slew of new regulations that he said will even the playing field for taxi and e-hailing drivers.

This means, like taxi drivers, e-hailing drivers will also need to go through regular car inspections, health inspections and renew their driver's card annually.

All the new regulations will take effect on July 12, with a one-year moratorium given to drivers and companies to comply with them.

MORE TO COME