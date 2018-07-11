Report: Jho Low flees Macau for China

Low, 37, is believed to have travelled to China from Macau. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho or Jho Low, has fled Macau for China, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported today.

The daily reported that Low may have travelled to China — Malaysia’s largest trading partner nation, via a car or a private jet.

“The exact whereabouts of Low Taek Jho — who had earlier skipped Hong Kong for the world’s richest casino hub while facing an Interpol arrest warrant – are unclear.

“But sources have told SCMP that Low, 37, is now on the mainland, having travelled from the former Portuguese enclave either by car or private jet,” the daily said.

SCMP also quoted an anonymous Macau security source as saying “it is without a doubt” Low is currently in mainland China, adding that the Penang-native probably came to Macau to leave for the republic.

Earlier today, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said that Low had left Macau for an unknown destination, adding that he had received an email from Macau police on July 9, informing him of the latest development.

“They did not mention the date he left and our Immigration Director said they believe he has multiple passports or passes,” he told reporters here.

Mohamad Fuzi said Malaysian police have yet to verify the information, but added this would make tracking down Low tougher.

Last month, Mohamad Fuzi said Bukit Aman had requested Interpol to issue a Red Notice against Low, adding that it was sufficient to track down Low who is wanted in both Malaysia and Singapore to facilitate investigations into the multi-billion ringgit 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal that has seen former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak charged with criminal breach of trust and corruption.

At that time, Low was believed to have been staying in Hong Kong for months in an upscale apartment together with his friends and family, according to news reports by SCMP.

The Hong Kong daily subsequently reported that Low left for Macau last week, and suggested that he may have applied for asylum there.

Malaysia has no extradition treaty with Macau.