Joaquin Phoenix cast as Joker in new origin movie

Joaquin Phoenix attends a press conference for the movie 'Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot' at the 68th Berlinale International Film Festival February 20, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 11 — Joaquin Phoenix looks set to take on the role of evil villain Joker with reports suggesting that the origin movie has been given the green light by Warner Bros.

Phoenix will star as the Clown Prince of Crime aka Batman’s biggest enemy in this low budget standalone film that will reportedly start production in September.

The Hollywood Reporter pegged the movie as an “exploration of a man disregarded by society [that] is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale.”

No release date has been set as yet for the film that will be helmed by The Hangover director Todd Phillips.