Suhakam: New govt should uphold stance in workplace discrimination against LGBT group

Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) chairman Tan Sri Razali Ismail expressed his concerns over the ministry’s action in succumbing to public pressure. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Human rights group Suhakam has called for the new government to have a principled stand against workplace discrimination, following the resignation of Youth and Sports ministry interim press secretary, Numan Afifi recently.

In a statement today, Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) chairman Tan Sri Razali Ismail expressed his concerns over the ministry’s action in succumbing to public pressure.

“Suhakam wonders whether the hangover of the past is still lingering among new leaders, even with the younger ones, and hopes that the new government will find a way to develop a national conscience to protect society’s most vulnerable despite the unavoidable opposition from certain quarters.

“The government must stand up for everyone while firmly upholding principles of equality and non-discrimination in accordance with our Federal Constitution,” he said in the statement.

Following public backlash over Numan’s alleged sexual orientation and non-discrimination activism towards the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) group, Razali said the incident was seen to be extremely troubling as equality amongst Malaysians should be adhered to under Article 8 of our Federal Constitution, which states one should not be discriminated against based on gender.

He said Numan should have been assessed based on his capabilities and qualifications, and should not have been sidelined due to his sexual orientation.

“Suhakam finds it unfortunate that the ministry had caved to public pressure and did not take a principled stand on this matter that concerns the human rights principles of equality and non-discrimination in employment and at the workplace.

“We would have hoped that the officer would have been assessed and evaluated on his skills, qualifications, and ability to contribute to the ministry and our country instead of being deemed to be unfit for the position based solely on his sexual orientation, which is a characteristic completely irrelevant to job performance,” he said.

Razali said the issue raises a concern that such continued workplace discrimination would lead to job insecurities for the LGBT group, which would make it difficult for them to provide for themselves and their dependents.

He said the group has received many complaints from the LGBT community concerning the violation of human rights.

“This includes harassment and ill-treatment, bullying, sexual assault and violence, intimidation, denial of employment and education opportunities as well as medical treatment purely because of their sexual orientation and gender identity,” he added.

“Suhakam reiterates that all human beings, which include LGBT persons, shall be provided access to among others, education, employment, housing and healthcare services without discrimination.”

On Monday, Numan resigned from his post as Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s press officer, following an online report shared across social media that claimed the Muar MP had appointed the former Subang DAP Youth (Dapsy) publicity secretary as his special officer.

Numan said the backlash and threats from “opposition propagandists” had made it impossible for him to exercise his duties.

Last June, the LGBT activist resigned from his party position after Muslim groups condemned a Pride Day breaking of fast event he had organised under a gay rights group, Kempen Pelangi.