Bursa resumes afternoon trading session lower

— Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Bursa Malaysia resumed the afternoon trading session lower across the board amid the weak global market sentiment.

At 3.03pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.49 points easier at 1,685.64 from yesterday’s close of 1,685.64.

Losses in Axiata dragged the composite index 2.734 points lower. The stock fell 17 sen to RM4.00 with 1.07 million shares changing hands.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 540 to 189 while 360 counters were unchanged, 780 untraded and 19 others were suspended.

Volume stood at 1.34 billion units valued at RM1.13 billion.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank rose 22 sen to RM22.76, Tenaga perked 12 sen to RM14.54, and Petronas Chemicals added one sen to RM8.55.

Maybank, however, shed one sen to RM9.13 while CIMB was flat at RM5.35.

Among actives, Sapura Energy trimmed 1.5 sen to 59 sen, Diversified Gateway eased one sen to 7.5 sen, and Top Glove lost 16 sen to RM9.74.

The FBM Emas Index was 41.81 points lower at 11,866.36, the FBMT100 Index decreased 36.85 points to 11,675.16 and the FBM70 gave up 144.84 points to 14,367.07, the FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 64.73 points to 11,991.78 and the FBM Ace Index fell 97.62 points to 5,197.99.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index slipped 5.04 points to 16,516.42, the Plantation Index declined 18.61 points to 7,493.69 and the Industrial Index erased 13.2 points to 3,137.42. — Bernama