See the new trailer for Disney’s ‘Christopher Robin’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Disney’s live-action movie ‘Christopher Robin’ that stars Ewan McGregor.

LOS ANGELES, July 11 — Disney has released another new teaser trailer for upcoming live-action movie Christopher Robin.

The film stars Ewan McGregor as the grown up titular character Christopher Robin who seems to have “lost his way”. Now it’s up to his childhood friends Pooh, Eeyore, Tigger, and others to help him remember his former, loving self.

The film also stars Hayley Atwell as his wife Evelyn, Bronte Carmichael as his daughter Madeline and Mark Gatiss as his boss Keith Winslow. Jim Cummings lends his voice to Winnie the Pooh, with Chris O’Dowd as Tigger, Brad Garrett as Eeyore, Toby Jones as Owl, Nick Mohammed as Piglet, Peter Capaldi as Rabbit and Sophie Okonedo as Kanga.

The synopsis of the film reads: “In the heart-warming live action adventure Disney’s Christopher Robin, the young boy who shared countless adventures with his band of lovable stuffed animals in the Hundred Acre Wood is now grown up and living in London but he has lost his way. Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin rediscover the joys of family life, the value of friendship and to appreciate the simple pleasures in life once again.”

Christopher Robin is set for release on August 3. Watch the sneak peek below: