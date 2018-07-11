Malaysian-born Miss Universe hopeful paves the way for Malay Muslim women in hijab

Nurul is currrently pursuing a Bachelor of Social Science with a Major in Psychology and a Minor in Social Policy at University of Waikato. — Pictures by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, July 11 — It may be a move that may not go down well among some conservatives, but Nurul Zuriantie Shamsul hopes more Muslim women will participate in beauty pageants in the future.

The 20-year-old who is currently taking her Bachelor of Social Science with a Major in Psychology and a Minor in Social Policy at the University of Waikato, made headlines last month when she secured her position as a Top 20 finalist of Miss Universe New Zealand.

She is the first Muslim contestant in hijab in the history of the New Zealand competition and only the second in the history of the Miss Universe competition.

Malaysian-born, Nurul, who was born in Bandar Baru Ampang and moved to New Zealand with her family when she was just five. Her father who sought greener pastures, became a halal slaughterman at Silver Fern Farms which supplies free-range lamb, beef and venison cuts in New Zealand.

Speaking to Malay Mail in a recent interview in Kuala Lumpur on a short trip “home”, Nurul said she was inspired by Somali-American, Halima Aden, who became the first Muslim to wear a hijab and burkini in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant last year.

In the same year, Muna Jama competed in the Miss Universe Great Britain competition, choosing to wear a kaftan during the swimsuit section of the competition.

“Muna messaged me and put my story on her Instagram. That was amazing as I look up to her for what she has accomplished.

“Both Halima and Muna paved the way for Muslim girls to enter the Miss Universe competition. If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be where I am right now.”

And with Nurul making it three to reach this stage of the competition, her message to Malay-Muslim women in hijabs is to be brave and compete.

“To Muslim women out there, if the three of us could do it, you could do it too.”

While it may seem shallow for some to compete in a beauty pageant, Nurul said there needs to be more motivation than mere vanity.

“For me, Miss Universe is so much more than just about it being all about me. I entered for all Muslim girls out there so that they could fit within the ideas of what beauty really is.

“It’s so much more than physical beauty. It’s about having respect for yourself and others.”

Her father was initially angry over her participation when he found out, after she made the Top 20 cut.

“I told my mother when I was in the Top 50 but I refrained from telling my father,” she said.

“When my father knew, he was angry with my decision and thought that I would be wearing a swimsuit and removing my hijab during the competition.

“But I told him that I don’t need to wear swimsuits for the competition. I even showed him an email from the organisers stating that I didn’t need to wear anything revealing.”

Nurul (third left) and the the 20 finalists of Miss Universe New Zealand flew to Bangkok for this year’s retreat in June. — Picture via Facebook/ Miss Universe New Zealand

Instead of the customary swimsuit parade, the organisers of Miss Universe New Zealand held a calendar shoot for contestants in swimwear, and Nurul wore modest Muslim swimwear from the organisers.

“People in New Zealand accept diversity,” she said. “I have never encountered any problems, disturbances or difficulties while wearing the hijab.”

“I really hope my participation in Miss Universe will open doors in the future for more Muslim Malay women in hijabs,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nurul hopes Malaysians will vote for her in the Miss Universe New Zealand competition as public votes makes up for 50 per cent of the overall score leading up to the grand finale at Auckland’s Sky City on August 4.

You can vote for Nurul via this link: www.iticket.co.nz/events/2018/aug/nurul-shamsul.