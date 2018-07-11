Me as Chief Justice? Fairy tale, says senior judge from Sabah

Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak, Tan Sri Richard Malanjum (second left), receiving a group photograph during a courtesy call from Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg (third left) in Kuching July 11, 2018. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, July 11 — Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, 65, has dismissed speculations that he is being nominated as a candidate to be the next Chief Justice.

The Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak appeared to be tickled when approached by reporters for comment today that he is tipped to replace outgoing Chief Justice Tun Md Raus Shariff whose last day is end of this month.

“No, no, no. Itu cerita dongeng,” he replied, using the Malay phrase for “fairy tale”.

Malanjum was paying a courtesy call on Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg at the State Legislative Assembly building here.

Born in Tuaran, Sabah, Malanjum became the Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak on July 26, 2006.

Before joining the judicial service, he was a practising lawyer and had been Sabah Law Association president.

He joined the judicial service in 1992 as a Judicial Commissioner, then became a High Court Judge and was later appointed as Court of Appeal Judge and subsequently, Federal Court Judge.

Md Raus Sharif along with Court of Appeal president Tan Sri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin, whose positions were deemed “unconstitutional” by several groups, will vacate their positions on July 31.

Raus and Zulkefli sent in their resignation letter to His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on June 7, and the resignation will take effect on July 31.