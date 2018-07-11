Penang Front Party lodges report against Najib’s picture placed on tombstone

Teoh Kean Liang (second left) with other Penang Front Party members showing the photo of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on a tombstone in Penang July 11, 2018. — Picture by Muhammad Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 11 — Penang Front Party member Teoh Kean Liang today lodged a police report against a Facebook user who posted a picture of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak superimposed onto a Chinese tombstone.

Teoh said the post was shared on Facebook and below Najib’s photo, the words “I’ve donated to his pek kim, have you?” were written in Chinese.

“Pek kim”, literally “white gold” in Hokkien, is a euphemism for the monetary contribution given to the family of someone who has died to help with funeral costs.

Teoh said the post portrayed a deceased Najib, which he said was as good as cursing the former prime minister to die soon.

“We feel that this is unacceptable as placing a person’s photo on a tombstone is taboo for the ethnic Chinese especially with the mention of pek kim,” he said.

He said this is considered cyber bullying which is a culture that Malaysians should not practise.

“We want people to stop such cyberbullying, not only against the former prime minister but against anyone as such bullying can lead to unwanted repercussions,” he told reporters after lodging the police report at the Northeast district police headquarters here.

He had identified the person behind the picture and handed the name to the police.

“This is not the first time this person had tried to spread hatred on social media as he had put up other similar posts against Najib,” he said.

He said the Facebook user had even called on the public to beat up Najib if they see him.

“It is a very unhealthy culture to cyber bully someone and to instigate violence against another person,” he said.

The Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Anuar Omar confirmed receiving the report and said it is now under investigations.