School water tank bursts, collapses from tower

KUANTAN, July 11 — A water tank atop an 18-metre tower at a school in Maran burst and collapsed early today, damaging three cars parked nearby, according to the police.

No one was injured in the incident which happened at 6.15am at Sekolah Menengah Agam Chenor, said Maran District Police chief DSP Norzamri Abd Rahman.

“A preliminary investigation found that the water tank burst and then crashed to the ground. No one was injured,” he said in a statement.

Norzamri said the school principal, Sharifah Hasaniah Syed Abd Rahman, said the tank had been in use for 20 years.

He also said that the Fire and Rescue Department, Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad and Public Works Department helped the school to clean up the rubble. — Bernama