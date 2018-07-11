Raja Chulan acid attack incident linked to victim’s work in Bursa Malaysia?

According to eyewitnesses, two men on a blue Yamaha 123 motorcycle splashed acid at the victim through the car window.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — City police are waiting to record the statement of a man who suffered burns after he was splashed with acid along Jalan Raja Chulan yesterday evening.

A police source told Malay Mail that the victim has been identified as Eddie Yeo, senior vice president for corporate surveillance at Bursa Malaysia.

The source added that police are in the process of establishing the motive behind the attack, and are still on the hunt for the suspects.

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that it could be related to his work at Bursa.

“We have not ruled out the possibility that it could be linked to the surveillance of a counter in Bursa that the victim was involved in,” the source said.

“We have yet to record the victim’s statement, we are waiting for his condition to improve first.

“Several witness statements have been recorded and investigations are underway,” the source added.

A picture taken by an eyewitness shows the victim of the acid attack.

Yesterday, Dang Wangi deputy police chief Supt Rudy Abdullah said the incident happened when the victim was travelling along Jalan Raja Chulan.

He said police received a distress call at 6.35pm from a witness who said two men on a blue Yamaha 123 motorcycle had splashed acid at the victim through the car window.

The victim then got out of his car and screamed for help. He was sent to Tung Shin hospital by several people who came to his aid at the scene of the incident.

Initial investigation by police showed that the victim was driving alone during the incident.

The two attackers were spotted in black jackets and full-face helmets.

Police are in the midst of checking if the incident was caught on surveillance camera in the area.