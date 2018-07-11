First ever one-stop shipping hub in Port Klang soon

Maleva (M) Sdn Bhd executive director Keevan Raj delivers his presentation before the joint-venture agreement at PKFZ in Pulau Indah July 11, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT KLANG, July 11 — Two companies today signed a joint-venture agreement to build a 54,000 square feet space within Port Klang Free Zone (PKFZ) to house a one-stop shipping hub for seafarers.

Malaysia-based Maleva Group penned the agreement with China Merchants Energy Shipping Corporation where the former will be the distributor and the latter will be the supplier.

“This hub will be the first of its kind and will service all major ports in the country,” Maleva Group’s executive director Keevan Raj said before the signing ceremony.

The shipping hub, which is expected to be completed by October, will supply fresh, dry and frozen provisions as well as medical supplies and engine parts needed for a vessel.

Under current circumstances, vessels must order their provision supplies from scattered small businesses and engine parts from outside the country.

Also present at the ceremony were Port Klang Authority general manager Captain K. Subramaniam and stakeholder representatives.