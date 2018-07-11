Women’s ministry says SOP on child marriages set up, but under Shariah judicial department

Rodziah Ismail speaks to the media during a press conference in Putrajaya July 11, 2018. —Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

PUTRAJAYA, July 11 — A standard operating procedure (SOP) for the approval of underage marriages under the Shariah Judicial Department (JKSM) has been set up, an official from the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry said today.

Rodziah Ismail, who is political secretary to minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said that while the government is committed to increase the minimum age limit of marriage to 18 years from the existing 16 years, the matter is currently under the jurisdiction of the Islamic laws of each state.

“When this issue is being discussed, it should be noted that the law relating to underage marriages for Muslims is under the jurisdiction of the State’s Islamic Enactment.

“This gives full and discretionary powers over minors to the judge and Shariah Court,” she said.

She said prior to this issue, there was no standard SOP used by all states as a guideline.

“We are informed that the setting up of the SOP by JKSM is to tighten the approval of underaged marriages for Muslims and this SOP is not under the jurisdiction of KPWKM but under JKSM,” she said.

Rodziah said any further enquiries on the matter should be directed at JKSM.