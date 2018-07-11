Lawyer: With RM400 fine, Jamal still Umno division chief

Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos' lawyer Datuk Imran Tamrin speaks to the press outside the Shah Alam Court, July 11 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, July 11 — Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos is legally still an Umno division chief as the RM400 penalty he received is below the disqualification mark stipulated by the Registrar of Societies (RoS), his lawyer Datuk Imran Tamrin said.

“If we are referring to RoS, one will be disqualified from holding an office position if one is convicted for a criminal office with penalties above RM2,000.

“Jamal today got a RM400 fine. Although it is the maximum penalty, it is still below RM2,000 so his position is still valid by law,” he told reporters at Kompleks Mahkamah Shah Alam here today.

Earlier today, the Red Shirts leader pleaded guilty to causing public nuisance with a beer-smashing stunt at the Selangor state secretariat building in October last year.

Imran, however, added that the decision to take any disciplinary action against the Sungai Besar assemblyman would be left entirely to the party top leadership, including president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahidi Hamidi.

“It depends on Umno top leaders including Zahid, Supreme council members and disciplinary board members.

“They would have to meet and discuss if they are indeed taking any actions against him,” he said.

Jamal is now in police custody at the Sungai Buloh prison after he was denied bail by the Ampang Magistrate’s Court last Friday.

He had claimed trial to escaping from police custody on May 25 while in the process of completing his bail for several criminal charges.

Imran said Jamal’s team of lawyers will likely request for bail from the Court during the next hearing on July 30.