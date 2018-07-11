Penang DAP rep receives death threat, lodges police report

Seri Delima Assemblywoman Syerleena Rashid showing the newly received death threat at Seri Delima Service Centre July 11, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 11 — DAP’s Seri Delima assemblywoman Syerleena Abdul Rashid received a handwritten death threat left in the letterbox of her service centre yesterday.

The lawmaker said the note, written in red ink on a piece of lined paper, was found inside the letter box at about 3.30pm yesterday.

Only three words were written on the paper — Maut menanti kamu (Death awaits you).

“I believe it was placed there to frighten me and my service centre staff,” she said at a press conference at her service centre along Jalan Delima here.

Syerleena lodged a police report at 7pm yesterday over the death threat and handed the note to the police.

At the same time, she also lodged another police report over a defamatory poster of her that was spread online again.

“This poster was spread on Facebook on March 8 last year, again on August 28 last year, during the general election and now it resurfaced last week,” she said.

This is the fourth time she has lodged a police report against the defamatory poster that had a picture of her with an anti-Islam message that was attributed to her.

“Are they crazy? I would never say such things,” she said.

She said she has lodged another report with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) against the Facebook accounts that had spread the fake poster.

“I have identified the accounts that spread the poster and included it in my reports so now, under the new administration, I hope action will be taken to stop this,” she said.

When contacted, Northeast district police chief ACP Anuar Omar confirmed receiving the police reports lodged by Syerleena.

He said the death threat will be investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

“We are still investigating the motives and suspects behind this,” he said.