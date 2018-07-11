Dr Zakir Naik: I am indebted to Malaysia, won’t break any laws

Controversial Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik expressed his gratitude to the Malaysian government for not deporting him home to India. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Controversial Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik expressed his gratitude to the Malaysian government for not deporting him home to India where he is wanted to facilitate investigations into terror activities there.

In a statement through an aide, the Mumbai-born who is a Malaysian permanent resident also gave a commitment that he will not break any laws during his stay here.

“I thank the Malaysian government for examining the issue from an unbiased perspective, and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for his decision to allow me to stay here, as long as I continue to abide by the law and support the peace and harmony of this country,” he said.

He then expressed disappointment over some local media reports, which he claimed had tarnished his image by linking him to terror-related activities, and accused him of delivering hate speeches.

“Some sections of the media have attacked me for my supposed ‘incitement to terror’, and it would be naive not to assume that this was done with a broader objective of demonising Islam and Muslims. Unable to find any evidence against me, they resorted to doctored video clips, out-of-context quotations and a host of dishonest schemes to accuse me of terrorism, hate speech and even money laundering.

Dr Zakir reiterated his assertions that none of his speeches was objected to by non-Muslims in India, his homeland, until 2012, during which he claimed “a group of religious fanatics” had then sought to tarnish his image.

He insisted that he has never promoted terror using Islam in 25 years of preaching.

Dr Zakir also praised Malaysia’s unity and diversity and expressed gratitude for being allowed to be a part of the community.

“I am humbled to be a part of this diversity, and I also acknowledge the sensitivities it entails. I would never wish to disrupt or jeopardise this balance in any way, or to break the rule of law of this country, because it is my primary concern to foster the social harmony currently enjoyed by its citizens.

“Finally, while I hope that justice and peace return to my homeland, India, I remain indebted to Malaysia — not just as one seeking fair treatment, but as an individual with a love of humanity,” he added.

Dr Mahathir has said that Malaysia will not deport Dr Zakir back to India, as long as he does not create problems here.

The Mumbai-born Islamic televangelist is wanted by the Indian government for alleged money laundering and terrorism.

He is under investigation for issuing alleged hate speeches that inspired the 2016 terror attack on a cafe in Dhaka, Bangladesh.