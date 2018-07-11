Umno Youth chief hails Dr M for letting Zakir Naik stay in Malaysia

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki praised Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for allowing Mumbai-born Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik to remain in the country. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki praised Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for allowing Mumbai-born Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik to remain in the country.

In a tweet, Asyraf commended Dr Mahathir for defending the rights and position of Dr Zakir.

“He will not be sent back to India on baseless charges which will only frame him as an individual who has contributed much to religion and to the promotion of universal peace.”

Earlier yesterday during an anti-corruption programme in Putrajaya, Dr Mahathir said the government will not give in to pressure from groups to deport the controversial preacher, but instead consider all factors in deciding what is to be done with Dr Zakir.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun has also stated that Dr Zakir will not be extradited home to India where the latter is wanted to facilitate investigations into terrorism activities there.