Ingmar Bergman: A life in dates

PARIS, July 11 — Here are the key dates in the life of Sweden’s cinema master Ingmar Bergman:
— July 14, 1918: He is born into a Protestant family in Uppsala, north of Stockholm.
— 1946: Release of his first film, Crisis, a family drama set in a quiet village.
— 1957-1958: Wins the Jury prize at Cannes for The Seventh Seal; Wild Strawberries picks up the Golden Bear in Berlin.
— 1963-1966: He is director of Stockholm’s Theatre Royal, where he stages more than 40 plays.
— 1971: Awarded an honorary Oscar for his work.
— 1972: Cries and Whispers wins an Oscar for cinematography.
— 1973: His six-part television series Scenes from a Marriage is broadcast in Sweden and becomes a classic in Bergman’s repertoire.
— 1976: Accused of tax fraud, Bergman is cleared but exiles himself to Munich. Shoots The Serpents’ Egg about Nazism.
— 1982: He wins four Oscars for Fanny and Alexander, including best foreign film. Bergman announces he is finished with cinema and will dedicate himself to television and theatre.
— 1997: Wins the “Palme des palmes” prize at Cannes, the only time such an award has been given at the film festival.
— 2003: Returns to cinema with Saraband, originally made for television but also given a theatrical release.
— July 30, 2007: Bergman dies on Swedish island of Faro, the setting of many of his films and where he spent much of his life in solitude. — AFP