Ingmar Bergman: A life in dates

Swedish director Ingmar Bergman’s grave is pictured on June 18, 2018 on Faro, Sweden, an island in the Baltic sea where he shot several motion pictures and partly settled from the mid-1960s. — AFP pic

PARIS, July 11 — Here are the key dates in the life of Sweden’s cinema master Ingmar Bergman:

— July 14, 1918: He is born into a Protestant family in Uppsala, north of Stockholm.

— 1946: Release of his first film, Crisis, a family drama set in a quiet village.

— 1957-1958: Wins the Jury prize at Cannes for The Seventh Seal; Wild Strawberries picks up the Golden Bear in Berlin.

— 1963-1966: He is director of Stockholm’s Theatre Royal, where he stages more than 40 plays.

— 1971: Awarded an honorary Oscar for his work.

— 1972: Cries and Whispers wins an Oscar for cinematography.

— 1973: His six-part television series Scenes from a Marriage is broadcast in Sweden and becomes a classic in Bergman’s repertoire.

— 1976: Accused of tax fraud, Bergman is cleared but exiles himself to Munich. Shoots The Serpents’ Egg about Nazism.

— 1982: He wins four Oscars for Fanny and Alexander, including best foreign film. Bergman announces he is finished with cinema and will dedicate himself to television and theatre.

— 1997: Wins the “Palme des palmes” prize at Cannes, the only time such an award has been given at the film festival.

— 2003: Returns to cinema with Saraband, originally made for television but also given a theatrical release.

— July 30, 2007: Bergman dies on Swedish island of Faro, the setting of many of his films and where he spent much of his life in solitude. — AFP