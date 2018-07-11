PPBM supreme council member appointed as PM’s new political secretary

Abu Bakar quit Perkasa to join PPBM shortly after it was formed in 2016. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and former Selangor Perkasa chief Abu Bakar Yahya has been appointed as Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s new political secretary.

Abu Bakar quit Perkasa to join PPBM shortly after it was formed in 2016, and was elected as a supreme council member in November that year.

Abu Bakar was constantly seen accompanying Dr Mahathir throughout the latter’s campaign trail for GE14.

A source told Malay Mail that he started work on Monday, but the appointment has not been made official yet.

“The appointment will only be made official once all the political secretaries have been sworn in,” the source told Malay Mail.