It’s all in court now, IGP says after Najib disputes legality of 1MDB raids and seizure

Inspector General of Police, Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, speaks at a press conference in Bukit Aman July 11, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — The police will reply to allegations that it did not follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) during its raids and seizures in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) investigations in court.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun confirmed today that officers from the Commercial Crimes Investigation Department (CCID) have been issued affidavits from lawyers representing former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who accused the force of violating SOPs in the raids at Pavilion Residences.

“Affidavits have been issued to my officers and we will respond according to the affidavit.

“I don’t want to speak on the details but we will respond accordingly,” he told reporters after launching a blood donation drive in conjunction with Police Appreciation Day here.

Najib, who has been charged with criminal breach of trust and corruption over funds related to 1MDB, claimed two days ago that the raids conducted by CCID chief Datuk Seri Amar Singh were not in accordance with police SOPs.

He also questioned Amar’s integrity, saying the latter was not qualified to become an adviser to the special 1MDB task force.

The Pekan MP has also claimed that several top government officials including Attorney General Tommy Thomas and Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdul were unqualified to investigate the 1MDB issue.

He alleged that Mohd Shukri’s first media statement was “emotional” and “vengeful” in nature, adding that it was unfortunate that Mohd Shukri had described him as an “offender”.

Najib’s allegation against Thomas was due to an alleged article in 2016 when Thomas wrote an article titled “Grand Larceny 1MDB”, concluding that the money deposited into Najib’s personal bank account was actually 1MDB’s money.